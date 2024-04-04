First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

