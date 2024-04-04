Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.