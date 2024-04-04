Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
FSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
