Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Posts Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

