FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

FMC Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

