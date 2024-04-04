Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.81. 16,823,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,611,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

