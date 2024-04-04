Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fortis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

