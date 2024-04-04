Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.64. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 248,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

