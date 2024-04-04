Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULCC. Raymond James cut their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 801,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,396. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.