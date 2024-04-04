FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FMAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 98,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

