Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.85) to GBX 1,685 ($21.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).

FUTR stock traded up GBX 62.50 ($0.78) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 662 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,180. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,170 ($14.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 654.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 759.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £762.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

