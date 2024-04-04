Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).
A number of research firms recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.85) to GBX 1,685 ($21.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Future Trading Up 15.9 %
Future Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
