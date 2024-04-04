Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.85) to GBX 1,685 ($21.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Future alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Future

Future Trading Up 15.9 %

Future Announces Dividend

FUTR stock traded up GBX 95.50 ($1.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 695 ($8.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,258. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,170 ($14.69). The stock has a market cap of £800.64 million, a PE ratio of 739.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

About Future

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.