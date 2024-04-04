FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Disc Medicine, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

IRON opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

