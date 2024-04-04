FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Orezone Gold Co. Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

