FY2024 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

