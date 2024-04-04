FY2024 EPS Estimates for SCYNEXIS, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,346 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 550,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 315,612 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

