FY2027 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reduced by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

KNSA stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 985,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

