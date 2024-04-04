Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Acquires $115,800.00 in Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

