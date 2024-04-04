GAM Holding AG Invests $322,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

