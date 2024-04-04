GAM Holding AG Makes New $484,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
LBRDK stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
