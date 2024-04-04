GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Dynasty Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NAK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 1,321,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,260. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.