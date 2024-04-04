GAM Holding AG Takes $213,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 326,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

