GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 128.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 29.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 13.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,813,000 after buying an additional 306,432 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 24.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,458. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

