General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $292.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

