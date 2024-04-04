General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 6.7 %

GE opened at $145.63 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.