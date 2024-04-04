General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 3.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.54 and last traded at $150.28. Approximately 3,933,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,407,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

