General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,699. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.