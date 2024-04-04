Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $30.32. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 35,398 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

