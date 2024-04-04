Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.