Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

