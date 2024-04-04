Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 1,045,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,093,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Geron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

