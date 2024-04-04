Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online comprises 0.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 52,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

