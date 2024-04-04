Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRET opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

