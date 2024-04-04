Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

