Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

