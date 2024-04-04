Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 8,974,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

