Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 995,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $173.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

