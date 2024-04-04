Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

MAR traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.09. The company had a trading volume of 389,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,459. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.22.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

