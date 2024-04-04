Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.62 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 3,879,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,253. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

