Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $951.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.



