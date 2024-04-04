Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,676 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 8,761,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

