Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.65. 196,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.