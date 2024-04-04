Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.
In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.65. 196,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
