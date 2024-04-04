Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $11.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $590.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,936. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.12.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

