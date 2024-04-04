Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,145 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. 1,094,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

