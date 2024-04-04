Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 119 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,157,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.20. The stock had a trading volume of 765,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

