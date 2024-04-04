Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 123 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,503 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

Equinix stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $789.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,410. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

