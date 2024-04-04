Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,649 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

MPC traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,298. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $218.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

