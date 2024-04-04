Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 243 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $336.05. 379,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $220.22 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

