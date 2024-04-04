Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,233 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.