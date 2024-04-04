Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 344 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. grew its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.17. 1,236,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,624. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

