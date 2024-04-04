Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.93. 358,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

